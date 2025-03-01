BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Humanity First
brytnews
brytnews
43 followers
42 views • 2 months ago

Humanity is at a crossroads. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the relentless push toward transhumanism, we are being asked—no, pressured—to trade in our God-given humanity for a so-called "enhanced" existence where biology and technology merge into one. But at what cost? Neuralink promises a future where your thoughts can be uploaded, erased, or rewritten. Stargate is now integrating AI with mRNA technology to "combat cancer,” but who controls the programming? Who decides what is rewritten? What happens to free will, to human biology, to the very soul of our nation? These aren't sci-fi hypotheticals—they are happening now. And for those of us who refuse to merge with the machine, what future awaits? Will we still have a place in society? These are the urgent questions we must answer before it's too late.

