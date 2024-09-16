PROOF! Warmonger Victoria Nuland just ADMITTED the truth in Ukraine _ Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
US State Department official Victoria Nuland acknowledged that the U.S. and U.K. discouraged Ukraine from signing a peace deal with Russia in 2022. She said that Ukraine asked for their advice "late in the game" and that the U.S. identified conditions in the contract that were unfavorable to Ukraine so they advised them against signing it. And now look at all of the blood on her hands as this war only gets worse!