© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother of COVID Patient Forced to Wear Bag on Her Head Joins Dr. Bartlett on Infowars to Speak Out
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • October 13, 2021
Dr. Richard Bartlett of https://synergyhealthdpc.com and https://budesonideworks.com and the mother of the COVID patient forced to wear a plastic bag over her head join guest host Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones to expose the gross overreach of the out-of-control medical tyranny. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/dehumanized-covid-patient-in-texas-hospital-had-plastic-bag-placed-over-her-head/
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Order your copy of COVIDLAND: The Lockdown now! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced film designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.