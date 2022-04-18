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Charles Gave : "Macron c'est la guerre !"
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3442 views • April 18, 2022
16 avril 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSbJw5g26as&;t=95s
TV Patriotes : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVsw3Qrf2r7BiR-FesVMxtg
Titre original : Charles Gave : Les risques de guerre avec Emmanuel Macron au pouvoir
Discours de Charles Gave, essayiste et économiste, lors de la manifestation anti Macron.
A Paris, le 16 avril 2022.
TV Patriotes : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVsw3Qrf2r7BiR-FesVMxtg
Titre original : Charles Gave : Les risques de guerre avec Emmanuel Macron au pouvoir
Discours de Charles Gave, essayiste et économiste, lors de la manifestation anti Macron.
A Paris, le 16 avril 2022.
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