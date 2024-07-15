WHY WOMEN WON'T SETTLE!

Sunday Morning Live 14 July 2024





Today's show touches on a range of topics, starting with the connection between political instability and Bitcoin prices post a recent shooting incident. We then analyze the dismissal of charges against Alec Baldwin due to a lack of crucial evidence. Shifting to the male sex drive in monogamous relationships, we discuss legal implications and the role of self-compassion. We also explore standing up against bullying, advocating for peaceful parenting, and ethical dilemmas in relationships. Finally, we delve into relationship dynamics and commitment in modern dating, emphasizing excellence and self-compassion.





