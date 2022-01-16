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CBD, Diet, Depression & A Really Big Update With Kate Shemirani, Dee Mani-Mitchel & Simone Plaut
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52 views • January 16, 2022
You won't hear this at the doctor's office. You won't hear it in the Mockingbird media and you more than likely won't hear it at church. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani brings on Simone Plaut (The Silver Bullet) and Dee Mani-Mitchell to talk about cannabis, CBD, nutrition and depression. Kate also has a major update concerning her case in England concerning her former barrister.
See more here:
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cbd-diet-depression-a-really-big-update-with-kate-shemirani-dee-mani-mitchel-simone-plaut-video/
See more here:
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cbd-diet-depression-a-really-big-update-with-kate-shemirani-dee-mani-mitchel-simone-plaut-video/
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