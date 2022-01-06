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Dr. Robert Malone exposes big tech, big pharma, big government and big media
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190 views • January 06, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone: "We're in a situation in which big tech, big pharma, big government, big media are all conspiring to ensure that patients are not able to access information that will allow them to make an informed, consent decision to accept these vaccines."
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