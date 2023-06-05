Tom Renz | Renz Warriors Unite (Part 1)

The big debt compromise disaster just further illustrates our need for real republican leadership. I'm tired of fighting like we are the perpetual losers. This is an epic failure for America and every rep that voted for it is a complete sell out. We have to hold these people accountable and demand action. We can't just sit back anymore, it's time we unify and get organized. #RenzWarriors #FreedomArmy #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #DebtCeiling #RINO @JimJordan @MTG
