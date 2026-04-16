Blockade continues, & in addition to it, the US Navy will actively pursue any ship under the Iranian flag or any ship attempting to provide material support to Iran - clip 1 💩 of 2

Despite Trump's statement yesterday that he is "forever opening the Strait of Hormuz for China," the American blockade of Iranian ports has not gone away.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the USA, General Dan Kain, stated that the blockade continues, and in addition to it, the US Navy will actively pursue any ship under the Iranian flag or any ship attempting to provide material support to Iran.

All ships attempting to break through the blockade will be intercepted and boarded.