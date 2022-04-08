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Stunning | Dr. Paul Thomas Blows Up the Conventional Vaccine Narrative—Incredible Statistics
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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459 views • April 08, 2022
'The Control Group' Stats - Vaccinated / Unvaccinated
60% / 5.71% - Chronic Conditions
16.67% / 0% - Arthritis
48% / 0% - Heart Disease
10% / 0% - Diabetes
7.7% / 0% - Asthma
2.5% / 0% - Autism
9.4% / 0.47% - ADHD
6.0% / 0% - Cancer

You can support Dr. Paul’s effort by going to Drpaulsfight.com.  Dr. Paul Thomas study: https://ipaknowledge.org/ipak-vaxxed-v-unvaxxed-study.php - https://bit.ly/3FCfwLj  Dr. James Lyons Weiler- https://ipaknowledge.org/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. - The Vigilant Fox Published April 7, 2022
Stunning | Dr. Paul Thomas Blows Up the Conventional Vaccine Narrative—Incredible Statistics.
Stunning, Dr Paul Thomas, Blows Up the Conventional Vaccine Narrative, Incredible Statistics, April 7 2022
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stunningdr paul thomasapril 7 2022blows up the conventional vaccine narrativeincredible statistics
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