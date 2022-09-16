Create New Account
If You’re Interested in Aquaponics, You Need To Know This
282 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago |

Here’s something you need to know before you get into aquaponics…


In this reel, Nancy Gift, an Associate Professor of Environmental Studies and Chair of the Sustainability and Environmental Studies Department at Berea College, shares an important lesson her students have learned from doing aquaponics! 👇


According to Nancy, aquaponics requires a lot of time, effort, and attention. The amount of work and dedication it requires has surprised many of her students. 🥬


Aquaponics is definitely an activity that requires commitment and CONSISTENCY if you want to gain a successful yield! 💯


