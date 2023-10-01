FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 106:7-10,47-48, Sabbath Day Prayer, 20230930

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 106:7-10,47-48

Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20230930

O my Almighty, Gracious, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

7 Heavenly Father, our fathers in Egypt and around the world did not understand Your wonders; they did not remember the multitude of Your Mercies, but rebelled by the sea—the Red Sea and in the world.

8 Nevertheless, Holy Father, You saved them for Your Name’s sake, that You might make Your mighty power known.

9 You rebuked the Red Sea also, and it dried up; You led them

through the depths, as through the wilderness.

10 Gracious Father, You saved them from the hand of him who hated them, and redeemed them from the hand of the enemy, Satan.

47 Thank you for saving Your people Israel, O LORD our GOD, and gather all Christians from among the Gentiles, to give thanks to Your Holy Name, to triumph in Your praise.

48 I bless You, LORD GOD of Israel and Christians from everlasting to everlasting! And all of us will say, “Amen!” We praise You, JEHOVAH!

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 106:7-10,47-48 personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

