THE BIRTH AND CHILDHOOD OF CHRIST

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 2:1-52. The Passover feast was in April and it lasted for a week. This feast reminded the Israelites how God rescued them from Egypt. They had been slaves there (Exodus 12:24-27). Every Jewish man was supposed to go to Jerusalem for three important feasts: A Jewish boy became a man, a ‘son of the law’, when he was 12 years old. This was probably Jesus’ first visit as a boy to the Temple in Jerusalem. At the end of the week, people travelled home together in large groups. Mary and Joseph did not worry about Jesus until the evening of the first day’s journey. Mary and Joseph took a day to travel back to Jerusalem. They looked for Jesus in the city on the second day. They found him on the third day. The court of the Temple was a place where the rabbis taught. It was usual for students to ask and answer questions. Jesus had joined a group. He was asking questions. He also answered the questions that the teachers asked him. He astonished them because he knew and understood so much.

