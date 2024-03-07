Create New Account
🏡 Attracting Success: A Reverse Approach To Real Estate 🔄
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

🤔 Ever felt like you're starting over, even in your 40s?

😊 No need to worry.

💡 🤝 Join with Levi Lascsak as he shares his personal experience and elaborates that's where I found myself.

🎙️ http://bit.ly/3ud4yv3

🔄 I asked: Can I attract business instead of chasing it? Can I have clients come to me? 💭

🛤️ Rather than diving straight into real estate, I chose to think differently and research first

🔥 So, I flipped the script. Rather than following the crowd, I charted my own path. And it made all the difference. 🌟.

🚀 Dive into the intriguing conversation how to drive success differently in real estate with us by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 🎧

Keywords
real estatebusiness growthentrepreneurship challenges

