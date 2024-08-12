Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 12, 2024 – Western nations now rapidly collapsing into CHAOS and TYRANNY

- Youtube censorship queen DIES from cancer after censoring the truth about vaccines and cancer. (0:03)

- Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel, US-Iran tensions, and US troop withdrawal from Iraq. (7:39)

- Tim Walz's stolen valor and fake campaign claims. (13:31)

- Winning suggestions for Trump: End personal income taxes, legalize natural medicine, and recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. (18:39)

- UK police threats to prosecute people all over the world for "mean speech." (31:05)

- Plane crash that killed cancer doctors, possible sabotage theory. (43:03)

- History of Israel and Palestine, with focus on the "Nakba" and treatment of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. (54:12)

- Israel's actions in #Gaza, including displacement and killing of Palestinians. (57:34)

- Palestinian Christians, their history, and persecution. (1:01:57)

- The manipulation of history and religion in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (1:11:38)

- Israel's incompatibility with human civilization, collapse imminent. (1:24:17)

- Peace and ending wars, with a call to action. (1:41:10)

- SERMON: Jeremiah's prophetic messages and their relevance to modern society. (1:48:20)

- God's warnings to a nation, with references to #Jeremiah and Jerusalem. (1:54:27)

- Health and nutrition as spiritual purification. (1:57:10)

- Defiling God's land through #pesticides and herbicides, leading to dire consequences. (2:08:49)

- Biblical metaphor of broken cisterns and its connection to modern-day agriculture and personal morality. (2:12:28)

- GMOs and their potential health impacts. (2:19:21)

- Biblical prophecy and wickedness in modern society. (2:28:52)

- God's alignment with permaculture and the consequences of wicked society. (2:34:28)





