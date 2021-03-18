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Now Or Never: Yorktown Campaign of 1781 (Full Movie)
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21 views • March 18, 2021
George Washington's Mount Vernon
George Washington's Continental Army has fought for five long years to drive the British from American soil. Now, with the aid of French land and naval forces, that time may be near. Washington and his allies have surrounded the British at Yorktown, Virginia.
The dream of American independence hangs in the balance.
Learn more about the Revolutionary War: https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-revolutionary-war/
George Washington's Continental Army has fought for five long years to drive the British from American soil. Now, with the aid of French land and naval forces, that time may be near. Washington and his allies have surrounded the British at Yorktown, Virginia.
The dream of American independence hangs in the balance.
Learn more about the Revolutionary War: https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-revolutionary-war/
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