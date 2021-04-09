© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To Clemens ARVAY: How the mRNA gene VACCINE bypasses our immune system
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • April 09, 2021
The gene VACCINE uses mRNA and bypasses our immune defenses. When the microorganisms, bacteria and viruses copy this, in their own genetic material we no longer have an immune defense. How this can happen is impressively explained in this film. DANGER!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.