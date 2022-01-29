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Who was King Alfred?
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40 views • January 29, 2022
King Alfred was a most fascinating person. He chose to educate the people. He taught them how to read the Bible so that they could govern themselves. He read St. Patrick’s “Liber ex Lege Moisi" and applied its principles as he governed England. These are excerpts from ASSER’S LIFE OF KING ALFRED.
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