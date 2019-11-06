© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Dem victories in Kentucky, Virginia an indicator for 2020?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • November 06, 2019
Liberal commentator Danielle McLaughlin and Fox News contributor and attorney Deneen Borelli discuss the contentious state races on Tuesday and how the results could impact President Trump and the Democratic candidates in 2020.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.