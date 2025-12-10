The Left Coast has lost its mind: crime, taxes, Fed's and rent control

The West Coast continues its downward spiral:

• Washington lets a violent repeat offender walk with another plea deal.

• Oregon threatens to prosecute federal agents while ignoring its own crime problem.

• California doubles down on rent control — a policy proven to destroy housing markets.





This is what happens when ideology runs the show instead of common sense.

Left Coast News will keep calling it out. 🇺🇸





All our links:





Webpage: leftcoastnews.net

You Tube: https://youtube.com/@theleftcoastnews?si=wFCeutXfp63Ox24H

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LeftCoastNews

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/behindthelinepodcast/home

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0mV4GTLkP4wI

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1xijAPgJuWbBfS3MU7bZrC

Substack: https://behindthelinepodcast.substack.com/

The Newscasters Studio: https://thenewscasters.com/behind-the-lines/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZUHQ7gto/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnbehindtheline?igsh=MWpyZmNiMmFoOGw3bQ==

X: https://x.com/wackyleftcoast?t=fi7ArcHdzEG6t9eypd8nAA&s=09

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@BehindTheLinePodcast

Telegram: https://t.me/behindthelinePNW

#LeftCoastNews #WestCoastCrisis #HoldTheLine #PatriotVoice

#BlueStateChaos #BreakingNews #WakeUpAmerica #ConservativeNews

#LibsFailingBigTime #CrimeCrisis #GovernmentOverreach #TaxHikes

#HousingCrisis #ProtectOurCommunities











