The Left Coast has lost its mind: crime, taxes, Fed's and rent control
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
50 views • 3 days ago

The West Coast continues its downward spiral:

• Washington lets a violent repeat offender walk with another plea deal.

• Oregon threatens to prosecute federal agents while ignoring its own crime problem.

• California doubles down on rent control — a policy proven to destroy housing markets.


This is what happens when ideology runs the show instead of common sense.

Left Coast News will keep calling it out. 🇺🇸


All our links:


Webpage: leftcoastnews.net 

You Tube: https://youtube.com/@theleftcoastnews?si=wFCeutXfp63Ox24H 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LeftCoastNews 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/behindthelinepodcast/home 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0mV4GTLkP4wI 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1xijAPgJuWbBfS3MU7bZrC 

Substack: https://behindthelinepodcast.substack.com/ 

The Newscasters Studio: https://thenewscasters.com/behind-the-lines/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZUHQ7gto/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnbehindtheline?igsh=MWpyZmNiMmFoOGw3bQ== 

X: https://x.com/wackyleftcoast?t=fi7ArcHdzEG6t9eypd8nAA&s=09 

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@BehindTheLinePodcast 

Telegram: https://t.me/behindthelinePNW 

#LeftCoastNews #WestCoastCrisis #HoldTheLine #PatriotVoice 

#BlueStateChaos #BreakingNews #WakeUpAmerica #ConservativeNews 

#LibsFailingBigTime #CrimeCrisis #GovernmentOverreach #TaxHikes 

#HousingCrisis #ProtectOurCommunities




Keywords
government overreachconstitutional limitswashington crime crisisrepeat offender plea dealsoft on crime policiesoregon federal agents investigationoregon attorney general threatens fedsstate vs federal authoritycalifornia rent control 2025los angeles rent cap votecalifornia housing crisisrent control failurewest coast political newsleft coast news podcastblue state crime problemspublic safety issueswa or ca newswest coast crisisconservative news analysistax hikes wa or cahousing market collapse californiablue state chaoscrime and government failuredemocratic policy consequenceswest coast decline
