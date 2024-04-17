BREAKING! FBI is FINALLY investigating the Baltimore Bridge Cyber Attack Redacted News

Mirrored Content
The FBI has now opened an investigation into the cyber attack that brought down the Baltimore Francis Scott Key bridge. Why did it take them 20 days?
