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SUMMARY OF FINDINGS OF THE CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE STATUS 09/15/2021
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211 views • September 20, 2021
TRUTH-EXTREME-News

extruth77



No one has more thoroughly investigated everything about the criminal covid enterprise than Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his team. Dr. Fuellmich is a lawyer licensed in both Germany and the USA. Previously, he has defeated multiple giant corporations, while defending us common people. He is arguably the world’s greatest class action lawsuit experts in history. His German Corona Investigative Committee has been diligently analyzing more than 110 experts’ testimonies since July 2020.

There is no speculation or “conspiracy theory” behind this brief powerful summation. He reveals the 0.14% mortality rate; the fake pandemic based on the fraudulent PCR “test” which has been used to justify the abuse and deadly experimental injection campaign; the suppressed effective treatments; and ~500,000 deaths by injection in the USA alone in just 6 months.
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