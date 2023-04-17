Faith That Endures

Is your faith short-term or will it endure through difficult trials? Moses chose to suffer along with God's people rather than experience the worldly riches of Egyptian royalty; all Christians must have this same heart. In the upcoming great tribulation, we not only need to be prepared physically but mentally and spiritually. Those who endure to the end will be saved!





"Blessed is the man that endureth temptation: for when he is tried, he shall receive the crown of life, which the Lord hath promised to them that love him." James 1:12