🥴Zionist Karen rants at Jewish protesters in NYC: “You’re not even Jewish!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A group of Jewish protesters rallying for Palestine in New York were confronted by an agitated Zionist woman, who shouted: “You’re not a Jew! How can you shame your own people?”
Pointing at the Palestinian flags they held, she accused them of betraying their heritage.
“We’re all Jews here. We just don’t support genocide,” the protesters calmly replied. “That’s our country too — just not like this.”
Source @geopolitics_prime
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net