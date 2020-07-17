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What's the importance of discipleship
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2 views • July 17, 2020
In this episode, Brad and Sam discuss the importance of discipleship. Brad shares his own discipleship testimony and explains how the girls they rescue are discipled, and taught necessary sills, and a trade, so they can take care of themselves. Brad explained how Teshuah empowers the girls and keeps the ministry running. Finally, he shares an amazing testimony of how God led Andrew to the middle of nowhere to rescue 8 more girls in one night.
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