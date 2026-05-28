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Victories Upon Victories We Will Have! God is Breaking Open Judgment on His Enemies! Arise My Warriors! Hear My Voice, Submit Fully, Die to Self & Get Yoked! I’m Choosing Those Who Obey — Great Victories Await!Break free from deception 24/7 - Tap https://faithnfreedom.live to watch now. See Program Guide here: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247 #FaithNFreedomTV #VictoriesUponVictories #AriseWarriors #HearGodsVoice #KingdomDominion #JudgmentComing