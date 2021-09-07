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VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other
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140 views • September 07, 2021
VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PAZL8bnPKp7i/
"Read everything, listen to everyone, but believe NOTHING until you can prove it in your own research."
(Bill Cooper)
There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other. All experimental attempts to prove so have been met with FAILURE, such as these, from 1919, archived by the CDC:
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
Also confirmed by NIH:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862332/
This video is a compilation of other peoples work, so here is where I stole from:
Sources:
Spacebusters - Germs Debunk Corona
Spacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks Corona
Spacebusters - Hippocratic Hypocrisy
Spacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes
Jeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
High Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000
Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not t
Unknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word
Unknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus Vonderplanitz
Win Jesus - joel wallach
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PAZL8bnPKp7i/
"Read everything, listen to everyone, but believe NOTHING until you can prove it in your own research."
(Bill Cooper)
There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other. All experimental attempts to prove so have been met with FAILURE, such as these, from 1919, archived by the CDC:
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/67902
Also confirmed by NIH:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2862332/
This video is a compilation of other peoples work, so here is where I stole from:
Sources:
Spacebusters - Germs Debunk Corona
Spacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks Corona
Spacebusters - Hippocratic Hypocrisy
Spacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 Minutes
Jeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of Viruses
High Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000
Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not t
Unknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V word
Unknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus Vonderplanitz
Win Jesus - joel wallach
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