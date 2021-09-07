VIRUSES AND SICKNESS - There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other"Read everything, listen to everyone, but believe NOTHING until you can prove it in your own research."(Bill Cooper)There is NO proof that we are contagious to each other. All experimental attempts to prove so have been met with FAILURE, such as these, from 1919, archived by the CDC:Also confirmed by NIH:This video is a compilation of other peoples work, so here is where I stole from:Sources:Spacebusters - Germs Debunk CoronaSpacebusters - Biochemistry Debunks CoronaSpacebusters - Hippocratic HypocrisySpacebusters - Cov-19 Immunity in 19 MinutesJeff G - Viral Misconceptions - Presentation on The True Nature of VirusesHigh Impact Flix - Gov. Ron DeSantis New Law Could Cost Your Kid 200,000Unknown - 150 U.S. Public Health Service Experiments from 1919 prove that disease is not tUnknown - Amanda Vollmer explains the facts and fiction behind the V wordUnknown - The Only Way to Get a Virus is to be Injected With it - Aajonus VonderplanitzWin Jesus - joel wallach