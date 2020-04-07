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Były szef Vodafone ujawnia plan 5g i niekorzystnych dla Życia częstotliwości
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18512 views • April 07, 2020
Film jest materiałem edukacyjnym i dokumentalnym, porusza kwestie przedstawione również w książce "Invisible Rainbow. The History of Electricity and Life", której premiera ma miejsce 9 kwietnia 2020 r. Porusza kwestie bioelektroniki, a szczególnie niekorzystnego działania pól elektromagnetycznych na żywe organizmy. Film niestety kasowany przez You Tube bez podania jasnej przyczyny.
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