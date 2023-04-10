Create New Account
Glenn’s VITAL Easter message ‘Do you trust in God or NOT'?
54 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


April 9, 2023


There’s an important question we should all answer this Easter Sunday: Do we trust in God or not? ‘Answer that question this Easter weekend,’ Glenn says, ‘because it will lighten your load and lift your mood.’ In this clip, Glenn shares his powerful and VITAL Easter message about why returning to God has never been more important than it is now. The world around us is in turmoil, he explains. But it doesn’t have to be like this. Because YOU have a light…’and if you actually use that light, you’ll see past the darkness.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mERicTXWci4


Keywords
easterlightglenn beckdarknesstrust godreturn to godworld in turmoil

