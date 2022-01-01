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PFIZER VACCINE EXPOSED! LESS THAN 1% EFFECTIVE, DID MORE HARM THAN GOOD, THEY KNEW IT AND TRICKED YOU
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431 views • January 01, 2022
Pfizer used a math trick to make people believe their vaccine was 95% effective, but the truth is it was 0.8% effective.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
Canadian Covid Care Alliance
https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
Canadian Covid Care Alliance
https://rumble.com/vqx3kb-the-pfizer-inoculations-do-more-harm-than-good.html
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