God Exists, God Is Not Inside of You, You Are Not and Never Will Be God, Evil Exists but Humans Created It, There Is No Devil/Satan, Humans Were Created Perfect, Generational Sin
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
97 followers
17 views • 2 hours ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/TZsdFNpLwlk

20240817 1000 DT Living Room Tour PT Talk 2 Day2 Part1


Cut:

22m05s - 30m42s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

“GOD IS NOT INSIDE OF YOU. GOD IS NOT A PART OF YOU. YOU ARE NOT A DIVINE ESSENCE UNTIL YOU RECEIVED SOME SUBSTANCES FROM GOD THAT MAKE YOU SUCH. AND THAT’S YOUR CHOICE TO DO AND YOU’VE GOT TO KNOW HOW TO DO IT.”

@ 22m17s


“WE ARE NOT A PART OF GOD UNTIL WE RECEIVE SOME OF GOD’S SUBSTANCES. AND THAT IS A CHOICE THAT WE NEED TO MAKE, A DECISION WE NEED TO MAKE AND WE’VE GOT TO KNOW HOW TO RECEIVE THEM AS WELL.”

@ 22m52s


wisdomgod existssimplefalse beliefsevil existsdivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitygreek godssoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingreincarnated jesus and mary magdalenechoice and free willyou are not godnone of us are godevil created by humanthere is no devil or satancreated perfectgenerational sins
