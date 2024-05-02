Pets in Love





May 1, 2024





I'm not a Sacrificial Offering! Tearfully End For the Dog After 5 Years Serving The Army

This dog's job was to detect explosives - mainly keep soldiers safe from mines. He did it perfectly. He couldn't stop the soldier from stepping on the mines, so he ran towards it and Boom! Half of his front leg was blown off, and the rest of his body was riddled with explosives. So what was his award for his courage and dedication? NOTHING. Yes, you heard that right. They left the dog like that. For five agonizing days, he lay in excruciating pain, hoping that at any moment, these people who he trusted would help him.

But, they figured it was his job, and whether he lived or died was on him.

Thankfully, someone learned of him and alerted an animal rescuer.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h4bEerpXNg