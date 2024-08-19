Was the False Flag Assassination Attempt a Satanic Ritual Sacrifice - are there more to come, war and Noahide laws?

Was the Assassination Attempt a Blood Sacrifice Ritual?

In the Bible, the ritual of putting blood Leviticus 8:23 King James Version 23 And he slew it; and Moses took of the blood of it, and put it upon the tip of Aaron's right ear, and upon the thumb of his right hand, and upon the great toe of his right foot. Was a Ritual Performed? Trumps Ear Healed Miraculously . There was No blood on the hand – in video. Why was Trumps shoes off? “Get My Shoes.” Was blood put on Trump’s Toe? Will there be more Sacrifices to Come with Noahide laws and war? Did Trump Betray with a kiss the sacrifice at the event, Judas Iscariot – Buffalo, representing the animal sacrifice

Information Mentioned in VCAST:

Stranger than fiction YT is 144 minutes long: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp6JW3hJ2lE

• Usury and how destructive it is.. God is Wise..

• Rabbi that talks about Hitlers first two laws, no usury and got rid of Sodom and Gomorrah behavior. The Rabbi is worried history will repeat itself (holocaust for his people are involved in both practices)

• Beyond demonic sexual perversion in Big Time Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s company

• (Trump involved with the wrestle mania the show}

Rabbi Speech for World War 3 and Slavery: https://rense.com/general45/full.htm

SJWellFire.com Vids on the Assignation Ritual / False Flag

https://sjwellfire.com/video/break-from-the-right-left-false-choice-worship-no-man-fdr-354/

https://sjwellfire.com/video/did-the-economist-mag-foretell-trumps-ear-like-the-mexican-president-fdr-355/

https://sjwellfire.com/video/will-trump-deceive-christians-via-noahide-laws-fdr-356/



