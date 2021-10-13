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HOSPITAL WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES PRISON-LIKE CONDITIONS UNDER COVID TYRANNY – FULL SHOW 10/11/21
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51 views • October 13, 2021
Whistleblower raises alarm over dire conditions in hospitals the globalists DO NOT want you to know! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world!
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Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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