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I charged the enemy
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0 view • February 04, 2021
In mental prayer on the Two Standards I witnessed myself charging the enemy.
Description of mental prayer – how to meditate like a Saint:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WUHhtPsvu6fU/
Meditation on the two standards – VLX 19:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CdmOtStPDJ6R/
VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
FOLLOW ME
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Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Description of mental prayer – how to meditate like a Saint:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WUHhtPsvu6fU/
Meditation on the two standards – VLX 19:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CdmOtStPDJ6R/
VLX mental prayer series by Fr David Nix:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OaLuCsfSmvY/
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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