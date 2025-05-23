BrightLearn - DMSO: The True Story of a Remarkable Pain-Killing Drug by Barry Tarshis

Barry Tarshis' book "DMSO: The True Story of a Remarkable Pain-Killing Drug" explores the controversial yet promising history of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), a natural molecule hailed as a "wonder drug" and the "aspirin of the 21st century." First synthesized in 1866, DMSO gained medical attention in the 1960s when researchers Robert Herschler and Stanley Jacob discovered its extraordinary properties—it penetrates skin harmlessly, delivering drugs directly to affected areas, and treats ailments ranging from arthritis and burns to mental illness and cancer. Despite its safety, versatility, and global use outside the U.S., the FDA restricted DMSO in 1965 over animal study concerns, sparking public outcry and an underground market. While approved only for interstitial cystitis and organ preservation in the U.S., DMSO remains widely used abroad and in veterinary medicine, with studies supporting its anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and neuroprotective effects. The book highlights the drug’s potential alongside the political and regulatory battles that have hindered its mainstream acceptance, leaving its full medical promise unresolved.





Find a copy of this amazing book here.