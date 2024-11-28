Guns, Movies, Power, Consent, Fed, China, Trump, War, Nazis

SR 2024-11-27 Forced Consent

Topic list:

* Of guns and bucket lists.

* The meaningless outlet valve that is movie critiquing.

* EVERYONE has a bias (and almost NO-ONE will admit what it is).

* ALL power comes from the far-Left and frauds like FoxNews keep the Right asleep.

* Hellywood REFUSES to infuse real creativity.

* The only solution to Big Business and Big Government spying.

* Forced consent does not erase the crime.

* Fascism is the far-Left convincing the Right that it’s patriotic to be a slave.

* In Louisiana and Indiana, cops can stop you from recording them.

* —and who is running Louisiana right now? IT’S THE JEWS!!!

* Audit Ron Paul.

* Who’s running the show, the puppet or the puppet’s trainer?

* Judith Collins: China’s gatekeeper.

* Nicholas’ Testimony is Johnny’s honor.

* Jared Kushner: the beard for Trump’s mistress.

* Christian J. Pinto: “The Jesuits were forced to concede our hero, Donald Trump.”

* When videogames force their agendas on you.

* “Misnomer”

* The Pacific War...of colonialism.

* Of virtual reality and VPNs.

* “Your car is spying on you...let this insurance company save you!”

* Fireflies and Panthers: how U.S. generals slaughtered young Americans.

* “K19” and April 19th.

* Why do “historians” still promote “famous Nazis”?

