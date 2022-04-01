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Tomorrow-s Children -1934
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13 views • April 01, 2022
A young woman wishes to marry her boyfriend and raise a family, but because her own family has been deemed "defective" by the state health authorities--her parents are lazy alcoholics who continue to have children, and her brothers are crippled, have mental problems or are jailed--she is ordered by a court to undergo sterilization so that her family's "defective genes" won't be passed on to any more children. Her boyfriend and a kind priest desperately search for a way to stop the forced sterilization before it's too late.
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