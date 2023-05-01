https://gettr.com/post/p2fo9xaa758
乔治-希金博特姆，艾略特-布罗迪和斯蒂芬-怀恩他们一起去了深圳，与中共国家安全局负责人会面，密谋遣返郭文贵先生。他们三个人对美国安全造成更大的威胁。
George Higginbotham, Elliott Broidy, and Stephen Wynn went to Shenzhen together to meet with the head of the Chinese Communist Party's National Security Agency to conspire to deport Mr. Guo Wengui. The three of them pose a greater threat to U.S. security.
@DavidBrody
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #DavidBrody #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
