The truest friend is one who cares so deeply for you that they would give their life for you—and it follows, therefore, that they would speak truth to you. They will be those that are willing to tell you what you don’t want to hear, so that you will hear the truth. Such a friend is, indeed, a treasure—the greatest of which is Jesus Christ.



This video, by the way, includes my latest hymn (finished just this morning, March 1, 2026, and titled, I Cry to You).



