REVELATION REDPILL EP41 Messianic Old Testament Prophesies of Jesus & His Coming Kingdom

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." Isaiah 9:6 Can you lead someone to Jesus using Old Testament scriptures? I asked Jesus to show me Himself in the Old Testament. Paul and the apostles went around from synagogue to synagogues reasoning with their fellow Jews that the one who they had been waiting for had come. Why did Jesus call Himself the Son of man? John the Baptist, Jesus's own cousin asked his disciples to ask Jesus if he was the one they were waiting for and Jesus replied by showing him how he was fulling Isaiah 61 and John the Baptist was fulfilling a prophesy in Malachi 3. We will take a deep dive into the richness of Scripture and pull out some of those amazing messianic fulfillments! Watch and Share the Youtube video of Jews Hearing about Jesus in the Old Testament! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGz9BVJ_k6s





Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-41/

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC













Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy





https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%