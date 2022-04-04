The Lazarus Mind Machine Dream

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This is a dream from my lovely Jesus where once again I was taken to a hidden facility and saw a machine that can transfer your mind. This is a dream from my lovely Jesus where once again I was taken to a hidden facility and saw a machine that can transfer your mind. I am able to recall such details in these dreams because I ask the Holy Spirit to bring it to my memory and he does after I awake as John 14:16 and 1 John 2:27 says he will do.
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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