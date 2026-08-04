Islamist Makes Biggest SELF-OWN in History

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An Islamist made the biggest self-own in debate history, telling Tommy Robinson that it was only due to the benevolence of the high falluting Islamists that Tommy Robinson wasn't "cooked" and kept from being mutilated, at a "don't be suspicious of Islam debate" at the Oxford debate society. #OxfordDebate #selfown #islam #tommyrobinson