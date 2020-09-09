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America must repent to escape the judgement of God, here is the biblical method. Episode two
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15 views • September 09, 2020
Actually a positive message biblically of how ancient Israel and other nations were able to escape Gods judgements and wrath from there backslidden and sinful condition by repenting and turning back to God in mass. Yes!
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