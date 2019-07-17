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Mayo Clinic Minute: Health Benefits of Coffee
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946 views • July 17, 2019
Coffee drinker's around the world are rejoicing. A new study shows moderate intake of coffee may lower risk of premature death from certain illnesses. Mayo Clinic nutrition expert Dr. Donald Hensrud says overall, the health benefits of drinking coffee are pretty good. Vivien Williams has more in today's Mayo Clinic Minute
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