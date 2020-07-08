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Intimidation - The Aftermath of the National SJP Conference
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15 views • July 08, 2020
From Canary Mission Dec 4, 2019: Less than 2 weeks after super-secret [National Students for Justice in Palestine] - National SJP Conference on November 1-3, 2019, Jewish students are being harassed in universities all over North America.
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