Ally Cater coming straight from the hell of SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE - The story about all of us /Part 1

There are hours and hours of footage sitting, still needing to be edited for future segments. Covering everything from meeting the kids, the black illuminati bloodlines, the military involvement with faking deaths, and doing MK Ultra programming, Luciferan Brotherhood authority, to how a poor black kid in the care of CPS ended up on the stealth bomber, being trafficked off of military bases to elite locations out of the country. It's hard to compress so much evil in such a way that it can be easily presented, and then to locate the mountain of documents and evidence to match the topic. Ally use to have to edit her own child porn videos under duress. So, Ally editing this segment was triggering and messed with her programming. Thank you to the editors, videographers, the make up chick , those who stopped on a dime, dropped and rolled with us at a moments notice... Jean Gray, Captain America, Peggy Carter, Deadpool , Invisible Man , Hulk , Harley Quinn, Black Widow , Storm , Holtzley , the Supers , Batfamily , X23 , Elastigirl , Gretchen, Huntress, The Incredibles , Fantastic 4 , Aquaman & Mera, Wonderwoman & Shera, Woody & Jesse , Barney & Beatty , Rouge & Gambit , Que, those who are not listed / can't name for safety and those who we were moving too fast to get their codenames. Thank you to every angel around the world apart of #ALLYSARMY. Every prayer warrior who prays for us. Thank you to every state and country that stand with us.

Those who put their lives on pause to come to our aid. Thank you will never be enough!!





This segment is a foundation for newbies and for everyone to wrap their head around the MK ULTRA problem and how it affects each one of us. Not just Ally.





Please do your research.





To Be continued....