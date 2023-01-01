Ask God to give us everything we need to send out one million free King James Bibles-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 31 2022

Cancel what other plans you may have, and join us this New Year's Eve at Now The End Begins as we embark on our One Million Bibles Event to give a free King James Bible, New Testament or scripture portion to anyone and everyone, anywhere in the world, who needs one but cannot afford it. This lost world we live in may be headed for Hell like a bullet, and it is, but we who are saved have been tasked with pulling as many souls out of the fire of everlasting judgment that we can. Sending out King James Bibles is an integral part of accomplishing that mission.



"Is not my word like as a fire? saith the LORD; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces?" Jeremiah 23:29 (KJB)



Are you excited to know if we've reached out goal of 100,000 free Bibles for 2022 yet? You will find that out on New Year's Eve, and not only that, we will share with you the plan the Lord has laid on my heart for the path forward to sending out one million King James Bibles. We are going to believe the Lord for some mighty big things in 2023 in every area and aspect of this ministry He has called us to labour in the fields of. And what better way to do all this than in the context of a good, old-fashioned King James Bible study on the faithfulness of God? Join us for this very special edition of the NTEB 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study starting at 7:00 PM EST…TO THE FIGHT!!!

