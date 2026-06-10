Could Qatar’s loan gamble offer escape hatch for Iran’s frozen billions?

As Iran has repeatedly emphasized, peace talks are deadlocked until the US releases $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.



One of the most contentious issues in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations is the billions in Iranian funds that have been frozen for years under US sanctions.



👉 The money, says Middle East expert Mohammad Ali Shabani, was originally held in South Korean bank accounts before being transferred through Swiss banks to accounts controlled by Qatar as part of a prisoner-swap deal.



The situation is far more complicated than it appears, he clarifies.



💬 “This money is in Qatari-controlled bank accounts in third countries, which complicates the picture a lot.”

Besides the new legal and political hurdles, a central challenge is how to unlock the funds without either side appearing to concede first, he underscores.



💬 “More than the substance right now, it's about the sequencing,” Shabani argues.



One proposal reportedly under discussion would see Qatar extend a loan to Iran using the frozen assets as collateral – providing Iran with access to liquidity while allowing the US to claim it is not directly releasing Iranian funds.



This could also protect Iran if a future US administration reverses course.



💬 “The US is actually not handing over anything to Iran,” Shabani says, arguing that a loan would be politically easier for Trump to defend or reject.







@geopolitics_prime

