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CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw on Lockdowns and Religious Liberty
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42 views • December 03, 2020
December 3, 2020: Tanya Gaw and her organization, Action4Canada, are hard at work educating Canadians on the danger of allowing provincial politicians and public health officers to restrict freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom of assembly and freedom of conscience. She speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel on the need for Christians to protect and defend our God-given rights against the intrusions of the state that violate our Charter Rights and Freedoms.
For more information on Action4Canada: https://action4canada.com
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
For more information on Action4Canada: https://action4canada.com
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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